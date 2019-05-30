Gonzalez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez quickly found a new home after being released by the Indians on Wednesday. The veteran outfielder, who owns a lackluster .210/.282/.276 slash line in 30 games this season, will report to the minors for now, though he'll be a candidate to join the big club once he finds his footing.

