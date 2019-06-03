Gonzalez will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Angels.

The Cubs didn't waste any time getting Gonzalez into the lineup after purchasing his contract from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day. Gonzalez's entry into the starting nine will push Albert Almora to the bench, but the three-time All-Star won't necessarily be handed an everyday role in his return to the National League. The Cubs are already overstocked on lefty-hitting corner outfielders with Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward on hand, and Gonzalez doesn't bring value on defense at this stage of his career. Perhaps more significantly, the 33-year-old may not even be a league-average hitter anymore, as he struggled to a .210/.282/.276 batting line in 117 plate appearances with Cleveland before being released in May.