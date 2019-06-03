Cubs' Carlos Gonzalez: Starting in team debut
Gonzalez will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Angels.
The Cubs didn't waste any time getting Gonzalez into the lineup after purchasing his contract from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day. Gonzalez's entry into the starting nine will push Albert Almora to the bench, but the three-time All-Star won't necessarily be handed an everyday role in his return to the National League. The Cubs are already overstocked on lefty-hitting corner outfielders with Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward on hand, and Gonzalez doesn't bring value on defense at this stage of his career. Perhaps more significantly, the 33-year-old may not even be a league-average hitter anymore, as he struggled to a .210/.282/.276 batting line in 117 plate appearances with Cleveland before being released in May.
