The Cubs acquired Guzman from the Tigers on Monday in exchange for infielder Zach McKinstry.

The 24-year-old Guzman began his professional career in 2015 as an infielder before converting to pitching two years later. He received his first taste of the Double-A level in 2022 but spent the overwhelming majority of his past season at High-A West Michigan, where he logged a 4.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.7 K-BB% across 106 innings.