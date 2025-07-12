Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Kelly continued his great first half Saturday, reaching three out of four plate appearances and knocking out his 12th home run of the season. His best season in the majors was in 2019, when he had a .826 OPS, 18 home runs and 47 RBI. With one game to go before the All-Star break this season, the 30-year-old is slashing .272/.374/.518 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI, on pace to eclipse those numbers if he can keep it going in the second half.