Sadler was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs on Friday in exchange for minor-league infielder Clayton Daniel, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Sadler was shipped from the Rays to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and had a 2.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 27 inning for Los Angeles, so it's not a surprise he drew interest after being designated for assignment Wednesday. The veteran right-hander could secure a middle relief role out of the bullpen with a strong spring training.

