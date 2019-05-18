Shepherd was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Saturday and optioned to Double-A Tennessee, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shepherd was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday after stumbling to a 10.01 ERA in 29.2 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket. He'll remain on a 40-man roster after being picked up by the Cubs but doesn't appear to be particularly close to his big-league debut.