McCormick signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCormick has registered a .574 OPS in 383 plate appearances over the last two seasons -- a stark decline from the .786 OPS he logged across his first three years in MLB. The Cubs will take a flier on him with hopes that the 30-year-old outfielder returns to his previous form, though he will likely have to redeem himself at Triple-A Iowa first.