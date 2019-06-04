Cubs' Chris Clarke: Joins Cubs' draft class

The Cubs have selected Clarke with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Clarke worked both a traditional closer and multi-inning stopper during his redshirt junior season at USC, with his 70-grade curveball and low-to-mid-90s fastball with sinking action yielding solid results. At 6-foot-7, Clarke is an imposing presence on the mound, and he possesses decent athleticism for a pitcher of his size. The right-hander previously underwent Tommy John surgery in high school but otherwise had a fairly clean health history during his time in college.