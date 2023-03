Clarke was returned to the Cubs after failing to make Seattle's Opening Day roster, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clarke was selected by the Mariners in the Rule 5 draft, and the right-hander struggled with a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 6.2 innings in the Cactus League. He returns to the Chicago organization, and he likely will be a bullpen option for Triple-A Iowa during the 2023 campaign.