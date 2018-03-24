Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Expected to open year in minors
Gimenez is expected to open the season at Triple-A Iowa, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Gimenez was the favorite to break camp as the Cubs' backup catcher, but a strong showing in camp by prospect Victor Caratini prompted the Cubs to send the veteran to the minors to open the season. It's possible he could take over as the team's backup if Caratini is sent back to the minors for more regular playing time, but he'll report to Iowa for now. Gimenez has an opt out in his contract if he isn't on the major-league roster by June 1.
