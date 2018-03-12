Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Hits first spring home run
Gimenez, who is batting .318 through 22 Cactus League at-bats, hit his first spring training home run in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.
The veteran catcher is making a push to be the team's backup catcher. Victor Caratini entered the offseason as the presumptive backup to Willson Contreras, but the club may want the 24-year-old to get more playing time at Triple-A. Gimenez has experience catching Yu Darvish from his Texas days and is considered a good clubhouse presence, but he doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective.
