Gimenez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

With Wilson Contreras behind the dish, Gimenez will provide depth at catcher for the Cubs. At this point, Victor Caratini is the big club's backup, but Gimenez could earn that spot with a solid showing during spring training. Gimenez hit .220 with a .732 OPS over 77 games last season with the Twins.