Gimenez will likely be the Cubs' backup catcher, with Victor Caratini being sent to Triple-A, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon seems to favor Gimenez's experience and wants to see Caratini get regular playing time, which he can't do at the MLB level with Willson Contreras entrenched as the starter. If Contreras went down with injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Caratini leap past Gimenez, however, and snag the starting job, as Gimenez is best served in a part-time role. That gives the veteran limited fantasy appeal heading into the season.