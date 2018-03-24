Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Looking like backup catcher
Gimenez will likely be the Cubs' backup catcher, with Victor Caratini being sent to Triple-A, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon seems to favor Gimenez's experience and wants to see Caratini get regular playing time, which he can't do at the MLB level with Willson Contreras entrenched as the starter. If Contreras went down with injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Caratini leap past Gimenez, however, and snag the starting job, as Gimenez is best served in a part-time role. That gives the veteran limited fantasy appeal heading into the season.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?