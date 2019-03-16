Cubs' Christian Bergman: Banished to minors camp
The Cubs reassigned Bergman to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bergman had three appearances (two starts) with the Mariners in 2018, compiling a 5.79 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 innings. He didn't fare much better during a more extended stint in the Pacific Coast League (5.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP in 141.2 innings) and will be little more than organizational pitching depth in the high minors for the Cubs this season.
