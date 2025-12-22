The Cubs signed Bethancourt to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He'll be paid $1.6 million if in the majors, but with Carson Kelly and an out-of-minor-league-options Miguel Amaya already on the team, Bethancourt is unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster. The 34-year-old catcher spent the 2025 season at Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization, posting just a .551 OPS. Bethancourt is a career .229/.259/.362 hitter over parts of eight big-league seasons.