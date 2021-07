The Cubs have selected Franklin with the 123rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A three-year mainstay in the Arkansas outfield, Franklin impressed at the plate throughout his career, showcasing plus power and an ability to rack up walks. While he isn't a burner, Franklin possesses enough speed and arm strength to capably patrol center. He'll likely have a future as a fourth or fifth outfielder if he doesn't hit enough to hold down an everyday role.