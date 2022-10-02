Morel is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Morel started the past five games and will receive a day off after he went 4-for-14 with two home runs, a double and five RBI during that span. Nelson Velazquez will man center field and bat ninth Sunday.
