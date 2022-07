The Cubs have selected Paciolla with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Paciolla is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds out of high school -- the kind of frame that lends itself to projection. The hope is that he can add more power in time. He bats righty and throws righty and is primarily an infielder, though he has the athleticism to play the outfield as well.