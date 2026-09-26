Holmes didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning before stumbling and getting lifted after 78 pitches (50 strikes). Holmes wasn't able to repeat his early-season success for the Mets following a trade to the Cubs, and over nine starts for his new team he produced a 4.25 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 33:24 K:BB in 48.2 innings. Whether he has a spot in Chicago's wild-card round rotation could depend on the health of Kevin Gausman (shoulder).