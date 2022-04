Frazier will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to appendicitis, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Frazier has started just five games this season, but he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to his appendicitis. The 27-year-old has hit just .143 with two doubles and three runs this year, and it's not yet clear whether he'll spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.