Frazier (appendectomy) is heading to the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona to play in rehab games, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Frazier underwent an appendectomy April 22 and is moving closer to his return to the Cubs. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old will also be sent to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment or if the action in Arizona will be enough for him to be activated from the injured list.