Frazier (appendectomy) is scheduled to play a full game in the outfield Tuesday for Triple-A Iowa, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tuesday will mark the sixth game of Frazier's rehab assignment as he works his way back into playing shape following a three-week shutdown due to an appendectomy. Through his first five games with Iowa, Frazier has gone 3-for-17 with two doubles, two walks, three runs and an RBI. He'll likely fill a reserve role in the Chicago outfield once he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list.