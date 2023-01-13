Heuer (elbow) and the Cubs agreed on a one-year, $785,000 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heuer and the organization avoided arbitration by striking a deal Friday. The right-hander missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in early March and he will look to make his return to the mound in 2023. Heuer last pitched in 2021, producing a 4.28 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 67.1 innings in 65 appearances with the White Sox and Cubs.