Heuer (elbow) was removed from his latest rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa due to an apparent arm injury, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Heuer is working his way back from March 2022 Tommy John surgery, but it's unclear if he suffered an aggravation with his elbow or if he's tending to a new injury. Before his early departure Tuesday, Heuer had largely struggled over a rehab assignment that began at Iowa in early May, posting a 7.82 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB in 12.2 innings over 15 appearances.