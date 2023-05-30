Bellinger (knee) is scheduled to hit in the cage and throw Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The biggest hurdle for Bellinger will be running and agility drills, but it's good news that he's now able to do some level of baseball activity. The center field was placed on the injured list May 19 because of a lingering left knee contusion and was fully shut down for a period. Mike Tauchman has been drawing the majority of starts in center for the Cubs over the last few weeks.