Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Pirates.

This was Bellinger's first multi-hit effort in 11 days as he entered Wednesday's contest just 6-for-32 over his last eight games. Even with the small slump, the 28-year-old is still batting a robust .310 this season with an .895 OPS, and he's been a big reason why the Cubs are in position to secure a playoff spot.