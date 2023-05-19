Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 16, with a left knee contusion, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger banged his knee against the outfield wall in Monday's series opener against the Astros and simply wasn't making enough progress on the side. It's not considered a serious injury and he could perhaps be ready for activation when first eligible next Friday. The 27-year-old leaves behind a .271/.337/.493 batting line with seven home runs, 20 RBI, nine stolen bases and 29 runs scored through 37 games with the Cubs.