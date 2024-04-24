Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right rib fracture, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bellinger was removed from Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Astros with what the team had labeled as a right rib contusion, after initial X-rays had returned negative. However, after Bellinger was sent in for a CT scan earlier Wednesday, he was found to have suffered structural damage to his ribs, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next week and a half while he heals up from the injury. The Cubs called up Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and he could end up serving as the primary replacement for Bellinger in center field if Counsell wants to prioritize defense over offense.