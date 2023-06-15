The Cubs activated Bellinger (knee) from the 10-day injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger is set to return to action Thursday night against the Pirates after missing around four weeks of action because of a severe left knee contusion. He had delivered a .271/.337/.493 slash line with seven home runs, 20 RBI, nine stolen bases and 29 runs scored through 37 games prior to the injury. Matt Mervis was sent back to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and Bellinger is expected to play some first base as he rejoins the Cubs' active roster.