Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

Since his two-homer game Aug. 19 against the Royals, Bellinger has been limited to one extra-base hit (a double) in his last seven games, but he's still contributed seven RBI and three runs during that stretch. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent campaign in Chicago and will carry a .317/.365/.540 slash line into Sunday's contest. He'll start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the series finale in Pittsburgh.