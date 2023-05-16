Bellinger left Monday's game against the Astros after suffering a left leg injury, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Bellinger made a beautiful diving catch to take a hit away from Kyle Tucker, but he paid the price. Fortunately, Bellinger was able to walk off the field under his own power. Miles Mastrobuoni entered the game in Bellinger's place.
