Bellinger went 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 20-9 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Bellinger was in the middle of Chicago's offensive explosion, showing off both his power and speed. He now has 16 home runs to go along with 13 stolen bases. It looks like Bellinger should reach the 20-homer plateau for the first time since his 2019 NL MVP campaign if he stays healthy, and he could reach 20 steals for the first time in his career, too.