The Cubs acquired Poteet from the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Cody Bellinger and cash consideration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Poteet, 30, made four starts and one relief appearance for the Yankees in 2024, collecting a 2.22 ERA and 16:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He could be used either as a starter or reliever, with the rotation at Triple-A Iowa perhaps being his most likely destination.