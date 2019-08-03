Hamels (oblique) was activated from the injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Brewers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran southpaw logged a 1.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 37 innings over his six starts prior to the oblique injury, so hopefully he can pick up where he left off. He gave up three runs, walking six and striking out six in 5.1 innings over two rehab outings at Triple-A.