Hamels (oblique) will start throwing off flat ground Friday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hamels was diagnosed with a left oblique strain July 2, and the start of his throwing program is the first step in returning from the injured list. The veteran left-hander still has no official timetable for his return, but he'll need to rebuild some of his arm strength after not throwing over the last couple weeks.

