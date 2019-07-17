Hamels (oblique) threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hamels reported no issues in what was his first mound session since landing on the injured list near the end of June. The left-hander is scheduled to throw another bullpen Saturday; if everything goes off without a hitch, Hamels could be cleared for a simulated game or rehab assignment thereafter.

More News
Our Latest Stories