Cubs' Cole Hamels: Can't find plate in no-decision

Hamels didn't factor into the decision in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The veteran southpaw managed only 51 strikes among his 95 pitches, but he still left the game in line for his 10th win of the season before Steve Cishek coughed up the lead in the seventh inning. Hamels will take a 3.71 ERA, but a 1.42 mark in eight starts for the Cubs, into his next outing Friday at home against the Reds.