Cubs' Cole Hamels: Can't find plate in no-decision
Hamels didn't factor into the decision in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
The veteran southpaw managed only 51 strikes among his 95 pitches, but he still left the game in line for his 10th win of the season before Steve Cishek coughed up the lead in the seventh inning. Hamels will take a 3.71 ERA, but a 1.42 mark in eight starts for the Cubs, into his next outing Friday at home against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...