Hamels (shoulder) was spotted playing catch on the field Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The throwing session was Hamels' first since he was shut down with left shoulder fatigue following his Sept. 16 start. The Cubs haven't decided when or if Hamels will re-enter the rotation at any point during its six-game, season-ending road trip during the upcoming week. Before developing the injury, Hamels had posted a 7.36 ERA and 2.15 WHIP over his last eight starts. Chicago may prefer to stay away from the struggling Hamels over the final week of the season while the team's playoff hopes hang in the balance.

