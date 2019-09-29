Hamels (shoulder) allowed two hits while striking out eight over four scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

The lefty was scratched last week due to shoulder fatigue, but he was cleared to pitch one final time and made the most of the opportunity. While Hamels was expected to go only three innings, he was so effective that he convinced manager Joe Maddon to leave him out there for an additional frame. Hamels' season was derailed by an oblique injury in July; he had struggled to a 6.39 ERA over nine starts coming into Saturday, after posting a 2.98 ERA over the first three months. He heads into free agency this winter for the first time in his career.