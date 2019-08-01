Hamels (oblique) could return from the injured list to start Saturday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs are waiting to see how Hamels feels after throwing a between-starts bullpen before confirming his status for Saturday's start, but it sounds like he's trending towards rejoining the big-league rotation over the weekend after completing a pair of minor-league rehab starts with no issues. The southpaw, who has been sidelined since the end of June with an oblique strain, owns a 2.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB in 17 starts (99.2 innings) this season.