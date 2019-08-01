Cubs' Cole Hamels: Could rejoin rotation Saturday
Hamels (oblique) could return from the injured list to start Saturday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs are waiting to see how Hamels feels after throwing a between-starts bullpen before confirming his status for Saturday's start, but it sounds like he's trending towards rejoining the big-league rotation over the weekend after completing a pair of minor-league rehab starts with no issues. The southpaw, who has been sidelined since the end of June with an oblique strain, owns a 2.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 97:35 K:BB in 17 starts (99.2 innings) this season.
