Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cruises to sixth win
Hamels (6-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Rockies. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out nine.
Coors Field was no match for Hamels, as the veteran lefty needed just 93 pitches to breeze through his seven innings. He was also aided by five runs of support in the second inning and three more in the fifth, setting him up for an easy win. Hamels will take a solid 2.98 ERA and 83:30 K:BB through 84.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the White Sox.
