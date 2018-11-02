Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cubs pick up 2019 option
The Cubs will exercise Hamels' $20 million option for 2019 on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Hamels was traded to the Cubs at the July trade deadline and posted a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74:23 K:BB in 12 starts, which was enough for the team to bring him back for 2019. The veteran left-hander hasn't posted a sub-3.00 ERA for a full season since 2009 so a repeat of those numbers don't seem particularly likely, but he certainly found a resurgence in Chicago after having 4.72 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through the first half of the season with Texas.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss against Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Lit up for seven runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Can't find plate in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: To start nightcap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...