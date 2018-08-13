Cubs' Cole Hamels: Dominates again in no-decision
Hamels didn't factor into the decision against the Nationals on Sunday, giving up just one earned run and one hit over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one in the Cubs' 4-3 victory.
The left-hander continues to thrive in his new surroundings, as he's now given up just two earned runs in 18 innings since making his Cubs debut on August 1. The change of scenery appears to be just what Hamels needed to get his season on track, and he looks poised to reward owners who stayed patient with him through his struggles with the Rangers earlier this season.
