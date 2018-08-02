Cubs' Cole Hamels: Dominates in team debut

Hamels (6-9) picked up a win Wednesday in the Cubs' 9-2 triumph over the Pirates, striking out nine while allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks over five innings.

The Cubs scored four runs in the top of the first inning to provide Hamels with an early cushion in his team debut, though the lefty didn't require much offensive support. Hamels' changeup looked especially sharp during the outing, with the 34-year-old collecting six of his nine punchouts with that offering. He didn't merely get by on fooling the Pirates with off-speed stuff, however. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, Hamels' fastball maxed out at 96.4 miles per hour, representing the hardest pitch he has thrown in over two years. The uptick in velocity -- along with a cushy matchup his next time out against the 34-73 Royals -- may embolden fantasy players in shallower formats to scoop Hamels off the wire if he's still available.