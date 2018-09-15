Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision

Hamels didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.

The veteran southpaw delivered his sixth quality start in nine outings for the Cubs, but Hamels was actually in line for his first loss with his new club before Ian Happ took him off the hook with a three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hamels will take a sparkling 1.57 ERA as a Cub into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Diamondbacks.