Hamels gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five through seven innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Sunday.

Hamels cruised through the first three innings before allowing two solo home runs and a RBI to Jacob deGrom in the fourth and fifth innings. He was extremely efficient, throwing 55 strikes and only needing 84 pitches to make it through seven innings. The left-hander has a 1.00 ERA in his last five outings, all of which were quality starts. Hamels will get his next opportunity Saturday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

