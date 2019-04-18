Hamels (3-0) allowed three hits while walking none and striking out eight across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

Hamels took advantage of a weak Marlins lineup and faced the minimum number of batters through six innings. He did allow two hits in the seventh and escaped a bases-loaded jam to secure his scoreless effort. After stumbling in his first start of the season, Hamels has allowed only three earned runs while striking out 19 across 21 innings of work.