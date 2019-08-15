Hamels (6-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Phillies. He struck out two.

It was a performance to forget for Hamels against his former team. The lefty allowed two runs in each of the first two innings, then got the hook after allowing four straight hits to begin the third. The eight earned runs are a new season worst for Hamels, and he saw his ERA climb from 3.09 to 3.69 in the process. He's still been generally solid for the Cubs this year, and he'll look to shake this one off when he takes the hill again Tuesday against the Giants.