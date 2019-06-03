Hamels (4-2) gave up one run (no earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four through seven innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hamels couldn't have been much better, delivering seven innings on only 84 pitches. Unfortunately, a throwing error by Willson Contreras led to an unearned run that handed the left-hander the tough-luck loss. He has a 4-2 record with a 3.62 ERA and 8.4 K/9 through 12 starts this season. Hamels will get his next start Friday against the Cardinals.