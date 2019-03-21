Cubs' Cole Hamels: Goes six innings Wednesday
Hamels allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings of work in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out five.
After logging just nine total innings in his first three starts of the spring, Hamels stretched out a bit on Wednesday in a game that featured plenty of regulars from both teams. He was victimized for solo home runs by A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager, and the veteran lefty now has a 5.40 ERA in Cactus League action. Hamels was a revelation for the Cubs after coming over in a deadline deal last summer and should be expected to post good numbers once the regular season starts.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Set for sim game Monday•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Pitches two scoreless in spring debut•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Spring debut on tap•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cubs pick up 2019 option•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss against Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...