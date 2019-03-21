Cubs' Cole Hamels: Goes six innings Wednesday

Hamels allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings of work in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out five.

After logging just nine total innings in his first three starts of the spring, Hamels stretched out a bit on Wednesday in a game that featured plenty of regulars from both teams. He was victimized for solo home runs by A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager, and the veteran lefty now has a 5.40 ERA in Cactus League action. Hamels was a revelation for the Cubs after coming over in a deadline deal last summer and should be expected to post good numbers once the regular season starts.